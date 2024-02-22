Sting shared about his father’s death and made The Bucks feud more personal

Feb. 21 was a strong night of promos on AEW Dynamite, and one of the best came from The Icon, Sting.

One week after his tag partner Darby Allin was criticized for focusing too much on issues that weren’t necessarily pertinent to the new Tag champs feud with The Young Bucks, the retiring star demonstrated a different way to use real world details in service of an on-screen story.

It started with Allin getting Sting’s permission to show a picture of his mentor in his Wolfpac era red face paint, ringside with his two sons when they were kids. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson attacked those now-grown sons two weeks ago when they bloodied up Sting & Darby shortly after they won the Tag belts.

Sting reminded us of that, then revealed that in the wake of The Bucks attacking his boys, he lost his father. A man Sting considered a hero was gone, and the emotion was obviously still raw. The death of a parent is a huge event in any person’s life, and has to compound feelings and thoughts Sting was already dealing with as he approached another huge milestone — his retirement match in less than two weeks at Revolution.

The promo also explains why last week Allin was referring to his partner as a man with nothing left to lose. And that made The Icon’s closing words to the Jackson brothers all the more ominous, as Sting promised they were in for the fight of their lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Our condolences are with Sting and his family, even as this promo makes us appreciate his skill & talent as a pro wrestler all the more.

Let us know what you thought of Sting’s speech, or any of the strong mic work we saw last night on TBS, in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

