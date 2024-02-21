Looks like Ric Flair is turning on Sting before his last match

Ric Flair hadn’t been seen on AEW television in weeks, but he showed up unannounced on the Feb. 21 Dynamite.

The Nature Boy has returned to Tulsa#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xB4slkH428 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 22, 2024

We were told we’d hear from the Nature Boy, and we did. But not with an in-ring promo. Instead he briefly talked to Renee Paquette backstage at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center. Flair told his long-time colleague that he’s disappointed with how little he’s been scheduled to appear with Sting since debuting as part of The Icon’s retirement program back in October.

It’s not something Naitch necessarily blames his old friend/rival for, but he did come to Dynamite to explore his options. And that entailed knocking on the door of Executive Vice-Presidents — and AEW Tag champs Darby Allin & Sting’s challengers for Stinger’s last match at Revolution on Mar. 3 — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks.

Ric Flair shares his... disappointment in Sting's final match at #AEWRevolution?



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/2PdQc1vxZZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2024

A lot of people joked about or predicted Flair turning on Sting once more time before his last match. It certainly looks like it’s happening. Or is Ric going to be a double agent?

We’ll find out at Revolution on Mar. 3.

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.