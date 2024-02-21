AEW adds three matches to Revolution, including MEAT MADNESS

Two matches we saw coming and one we didn’t were added to the card for AEW’s next PPV during the Feb. 21 episode of Dynamite.

FTR and Blackpool Combat Club’s beef was not squashed by the tag match between Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler and Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli that opened the show from Tulsa, Oklahoma. It ended in a draw, with time expiring

Just like last week’s singles match, this one came down to the wire. After an exciting series of nearfalls, FTR had Moxley set-up for the Shatter Machine when time expired. That led to a pull apart brawl after the bell, and when Dax & Cash headed backstage to challenge the BCC duo to a match for Revolution on Mar. 3, Mox & Claudio showed up to continue the fight before we could find out if there was a score-settling stipulation.

That ones not officially official for Greensboro, North Carolina yet, but a TNT title match is.

We learned that Adam Copeland is not cleared to compete after taking a Con-Chair-To from TNT champion Christian Cage, so Daniel Garcia will get a solo shot at The Patriarch. Garcia did a strong promo work after the match was made official, and withstood Cage’s mind games about his dead alcoholic father to fire back a great closing line about putting Christian in the ground if he ever mentions his mother again.

He then fought off an attack by Nick Wayne & Killswitch, with the help of his own AEW father figure, Daddy Magic Matt Menard.

Another strong promo set-up what sounds like a multi-man match for meat lovers. Wardlow called out the reigning AEW World champ and two previous ones (MJF and WWE Superstar CM Punk) as he declared himself “the uncrowned king of AEW”. The speech from The Undisputed Kingdom’s powerhouse might rankle folks who dislike it when wrestlers talk about their booking, but whatever you thought of the material this was probably the best delivered promo of War Dog’s up-and-down AEW run.

Wardlow has a message for AEW Locker Room!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/Lu1oBAMuYE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2024

After that segment, the announcers revealed Wardlow will be competing in a MEAT MADNESS match at Revolution. We didn’t get any details of what that specifically entails, but Don Callis mentioned that Powerhouse Hobbs will be competing in it as well, so light the Big E signal!

Those join these six matches which were already booked before tonight’s show:

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team championship • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World title • Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World Championship: • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International title • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

Let us know what you make of the Revolution card so far, and get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.