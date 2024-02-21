Last week we learned that Jen Pepperman had left her position on the WWE writing team. Today (Feb. 21), we’ve learned where she’s headed.
That’s right, Jen Pepperman is All Elite.
Soap Opera Network had the scoop (Pepperman wrote for soaps like As The World Turns and One Life to Live before joining WWE in 2017), revealing that the three-time Daytime Emmy Award-winner’s title at AEW will be Vice President of Content Development.
She’ll work with AEW owner Tony Khan, who remains Head of Creative. TK gave the following statement to Soap Opera Network confirming the hiring of Pepperman:
“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW Revolution across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future.
“We’re thrilled to welcome her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”
Pepperman had been WWE’s longest-tenured female creative team member, according to Sports Illustrated. Now she’s a big addition to an AEW “writer’s room” that at last report included names like Sonjay Dutt, Will Washington, Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, Dean Malenko, Jimmy Jacobs (who’s described his role as “more admin” than “writing wrestling television”), and the recently returned QT Marshall.
UPDATE: Here’s AEW’s full press release announcing Pepperman’s hire, minus the TK quote already included above...
AEW Announces Jennifer Pepperman as Vice President, Content Development
Three-Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner Will Work Alongside AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan on Development of Content for Live Programming
February 21, 2024 – AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that award-winning director and producer Jennifer Pepperman has joined AEW today as Vice President, Content Development.
A professional wrestling producer and senior writer since 2017, Pepperman was a prolific director and executive producer of renowned soap operas including As the World Turns, One Life to Live and After Forever. Pepperman has won three Daytime Emmys for Best Directing across her career, bringing decades of experience in production and directing to AEW.
Pepperman will work alongside CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan in the development of content for “AEW: Dynamite,” live on TBS every Wednesday, “AEW: Rampage” on TNT every Friday and “AEW: Collision,” live on TNT every Saturday.
