Last week we learned that Jen Pepperman had left her position on the WWE writing team. Today (Feb. 21), we’ve learned where she’s headed.

That’s right, Jen Pepperman is All Elite.

Soap Opera Network had the scoop (Pepperman wrote for soaps like As The World Turns and One Life to Live before joining WWE in 2017), revealing that the three-time Daytime Emmy Award-winner’s title at AEW will be Vice President of Content Development.

She’ll work with AEW owner Tony Khan, who remains Head of Creative. TK gave the following statement to Soap Opera Network confirming the hiring of Pepperman:

“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW Revolution across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future. “We’re thrilled to welcome her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”

Pepperman had been WWE’s longest-tenured female creative team member, according to Sports Illustrated. Now she’s a big addition to an AEW “writer’s room” that at last report included names like Sonjay Dutt, Will Washington, Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, Dean Malenko, Jimmy Jacobs (who’s described his role as “more admin” than “writing wrestling television”), and the recently returned QT Marshall.

UPDATE: Here’s AEW’s full press release announcing Pepperman’s hire, minus the TK quote already included above...