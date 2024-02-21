Jim Ross has a broken hip, and excitement for his AEW future

When last we heard from Jim Ross, the legendary pro wrestling announcer was asking for prayers around an unspecified surgery. That came a couple days after a social media post about a successful operation he’d undergone for cancer on right hip.

Based on his latest update from last night (Feb. 20) those issues might be related, as Ross revealed he has a broken hip. Whatever JR’s complete medical picture look like, the good news is that he says he’s improving every day.

He also worked in what could be an update on his AEW contract status. Ross previously told us his existing deal with Tony Khan’s company expired on Valentine’s Day. That he’s expressing excitement about his future there almost a week after that date would seem to indicate they’ve worked out a new contract or extension.

First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility!



Using a cane for now.



Improving daily.



Broken hip responding well.



Excited for my future with @AEW! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 20, 2024

JR has also said he wanted to be at AEW’s Revolution PPV on Mar. 3 to call Sting’s final match. Hopefully this latest update from the Hall of Famer is a sign that will happen.

For now, we’ll send our best wishes to Ross as he continues on the road to recovery — and keep you posted with any other updates he or AEW provides.