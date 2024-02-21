Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 21) with a live show from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is the eighth episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

No Lips, Just Fists

Jon Moxley and Dax Harwood had a singles match last week on Valentine’s Day, and the early part of the match included a comedy spot where the two men exchanged kisses in the ring. I think it’s safe to say that won’t be happening again. The fun and games were over when Moxley refused to break his choke on Dax after their match was over, and Claudio Castagnoli joined the fray to lay out Cash Wheeler.

Mox proved to be the better singles wrestler last week, but now the advantage goes right back to FTR for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. It will be FTR vs. BCC in a tag team match. FTR is arguably the greatest tag team in wrestling today, so now they get to show Jon and Claudio why they are much greater than the sum of their parts in such a match.

While cutting a promo for this fight, Dax concluded that Mox is “scum on the bottom of my shoe,” and he took a shot at Blackpool Combat Club for being named after a guy who isn’t there anymore:

A proper Oklahoma Stampede TOMORROW NIGHT.



FTR vs BCC#AEWDynamite https://t.co/h8KogrLW1Y pic.twitter.com/Fko1hEkXAu — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 20, 2024

Those are the kinds of words that don’t lead to kisses. These two teams are going to beat the shit out of each other tonight in the middle of the ring, and it should be pretty damn great.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

AEW is sending FTW Champion HOOK back to the main event for a trios match alongside Rob Van Dam and Hangman Page against the team of Swerve Strickland, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, and Brian Cage. Will Hangman stick by his teammates when the going gets tough? How many of these men will Samoa Joe choke out? Can Rob Van Dam turn back the clock and frog splash his team to victory, or is the ECW legend only here to do the job again?

Deonna Purrazzo and “Timeless” Toni Storm will both be “in action” tonight ahead of their match at Revolution for the AEW women’s world championship. Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa are also advertised as being “in action” later this week on Collision, so that’s a lot of women’s “action” for one week in AEW.

Ruby Soho told Angelo Parker to pick her up tonight for a drink. Ruby says she needs space from Saraya, but I have a feeling Saraya won’t respect her wishes on that one and will instead try to ruin her date with Cool Hand.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson presumably used their backstage power to jump to the top of the rankings, so now they will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin for the gold at Revolution. Will Sting return to Dynamite tonight to respond to the Young Bucks’ despicable baseball bat attack on him and his sons?

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy celebrated Valentine’s Day by defeating Matt Taven in a bloody death match. Does the Undisputed Kingdom have a new scheme in mind to damage Cassidy as he prepares to defend the belt against Roderick Strong at Revolution?

- TNT Champion Christian Cage and The Patriarchy took out “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland with a conchairto last week. Will we receive an update tonight on Copeland’s condition following the brutal attack?

- AEW Big Business takes place next month in Boston, and it’s expected to be the show where Mercedes Mone makes her official debut for the promotion. Will Tony Khan tell us any other details or hints about the importance of the show to add to the current hype?

- Don Callis is a dummy who booked Konosuke Takeshita in a match against stablemate Will Ospreay at Revolution. There’s a pretty good chance this will lead to broken relationships within the Don Callis Family, for obvious reasons. Will Ospreay show up on Dynamite tonight or next week to add some drama to the fight?

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang seems to have no purpose for existing right now, with everyone in the group immediately forgetting that they originally joined forces in order to counteract The Undisputed Kingdom. I don’t think Jay White will be able to coexist with Daddy Ass or The Acclaimed much longer. Will they break up in time for an AEW world trios title match at Revolution, or will a random group of six heels form in the meantime to give them a worthwhile fight?

- Stokely Hathaway’s cheating ways don’t sit well with Willow Nightingale, but how does Kris Statlander feel about taking shortcuts to win?

- What’s next for Ricky Starks and Big Bill after they dropped the AEW world tag team titles a couple weeks ago?

- Mariah May vs. Anna Jay is booked on Rampage, so we might hear some promos from them tonight hyping up the fight.

- What do The Hardys have to say after Sammy Guevara broke Jeff’s nose last week on Rampage?

- Where the f*** are Britt Baker and PAC?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?