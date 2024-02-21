AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Feb. 21, 2024): BCC vs. FTR

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (Feb. 21) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will continue their build toward Mar. 3’s Revolution PPV!

All the participants in Revolution’s World title Triple Threat — and both men in a likely FTW championship match — will be in action in a trios match pitting Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage against Hangman Page, HOOK & Rob Van Dam.

Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will face off with FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler in another possible PPV preview. Plus, Women’s champion Timeless Toni Storm and her Revolution challenger Deonna Purrazzo will both be in action... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 21