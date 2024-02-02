AEW Women’s World title match official for Revolution

AEW’s been building toward Deonna Purrazzo challenging Women’s World champion Timeless Toni Storm since the former TNA Knockouts titleholder arrived in the company last month. They’ve documented how the history between the two wrestlers far pre-dates Storm’s descent into movie star madness as Purrazzo’s stacked wins to earn a shot at the belt.

Now, it’s official — per this tweet from AEW head honcho Tony Khan this afternoon Feb. 2):

Sunday, 3/3#AEWRevolution

Greensboro, NC



AEW Women's World Title

Timeless Toni Storm vs @DeonnaPurrazzo



The Virtuosa came to AEW chasing the World Title, calling out the real Toni Storm, not "the delusional sham"

It's official: they'll fight 1-on-1 for the Title at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/POI39D7Zqn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2024

That’s the fourth official match for Mar. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina... although only half of those are fully booked:

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBD in Sting’s retirement match (signs point to the opponents being The Young Bucks, possibly for the AEW Tag titles if Sting & Darby can beat Ricky Starks & Big Bill next Wednesday on Dynamite) • Samoa Joe (c) vs. the winner of Feb. 7’s Hangman Page/Swerve Strickland match for the AEW World championship • Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International championship

If TK & AEW hold to their usual PPV form, we can expect at least six or so more matches to be added over the next month.

Seem like a good start so far?