Jim Ross recently underwent successful cancer surgery

Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross shared in October of 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with skin cancer for a second time. After undergoing more than 20 radiation treatments, the current AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer announced he was cancer free.

Those treatments left Ross with a wound on his leg (the site of the 2021 cancer) which has continued to cause him issues. But he hadn’t mentioned any recurrence of cancer — until yesterday (Feb. 1), when he posted on X/Twitter that he’d recently undergone surgery to address cancer on or in his hip. JR also indicated the surgery was a success:

Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip.

All went well.



Thanks for all your love & support! — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 2, 2024

Ross has stated his intention to to call Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution on Mar. 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 72 year old will need to sign a new contract to do so, as his current deal expires on Feb. 14. He seems confident he’ll work something out with owner Tony Khan, as he’s said he hopes to finish his career with AEW.

Whatever’s next for JR professional, here’s hoping he keeps the upper hand in his fight against cancer.