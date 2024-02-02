Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Feb. 2 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: It’s a CMLL vs. AEW 8-man tag team match pitting Hechicero, Mistico, Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Daddy Magic, Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels & Angelo Parker.

Also on the card: Top Flight vs. Private Party, Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata, Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Dark Order, we’ll hear from Orange Cassidy & Best Friends, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 2