Will Ospreay’s AEW signing was announced last year. He’s already booked for a match at the company’s Revolution PPV on Mar. 3, and figures to show up on television for Tony Khan’s company any day now.

But before beginning this next phase of his career, Ospreay saying goodbye to the places where he grew into a star who also drew “heavy interest” from WWE before agreeing to a talent-friendy, seven figure deal with AEW. A week ago it was New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he made a dramatic last stand against Bullet Club War Dogs before putting over David Finlay & his group in a WarGames-esque match at The New Beginning in Osaka, then sharing a moment with his United Empire faction-mates and the fans.

This past weekend, Ospreay’s farewell tour took him to his native England and a main event match at RevPro’s High Stakes show. On Feb. 18 in London, the Aerial Assassin completed his trilogy with the massively talented Michael Oku in a 47 minute match that’s earned high marks from pretty much everyone who’s seen it.

Even if it hadn’t been Ospreay’s last indie match before starting with AEW full-time, it would have been highly anticipated as his previous matches with Oku (also RevPro matches Ospreay won in 2021 and 2022) were both great. The match featured callbacks to not only Oku & Ospreay’s history, but RevPro & all of pro wrestling’s past.

OH MY GOD THIS WILL OSPREAY ENTRANCE AT THE REVPRO SHOW



THE MUSIC, THE DETAILS, EVERYTHING



PERFECT#HighStakes2024 pic.twitter.com/tY7ExAMcai — Peps #MaikaStyle (@Peps_Wrestling) February 18, 2024

That included this shout out to the much loved UK indie wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman, who died last year at just 26 years old.

That move is my weakness I guess https://t.co/F8t6XlZPiW pic.twitter.com/opmfLL7ekH — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 19, 2024

In the end, Oku picked up his first win over Ospreay via submission and in the process retained the Undisputed British Heavyweight title.

After a 40+ minute classic, Michael Oku FINALLY beats Will Ospreay with submission!



What a trilogy. Ospreay just passed the torch to Oku.pic.twitter.com/CQ9CGqlf4q — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 18, 2024

Will’s new boss loved it. Khan, who was there with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy all weekend for a Fulham match (the English Premier League club Tony’s father owns lost to Aston Villa on Saturday) and to promote this year’s All In PPV at Wembley, watched the show from a box at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre. OC is joining them late, as he put he’d just won a surprise AEW International title defense against six RevPro regulars.

And if he loved that, he probably really loved it when Ospreay thanked him in his post-match speech and promised that while the eight years he just spent in Japan were the best in his life, “you ain’t fucking seen nothing yet”.

On exiting, Ospreay also shared a touching moment with another British wrestling legend, Zack Sabre, Jr.

ZSJ breaking kayfabe and giving Ospreay a hug and kiss goodbye, another beautiful send off for Billy Goat #HighStakes2024 #RevPro pic.twitter.com/iF7fFlNFtm — CEO AO (@KXNGAO) February 18, 2024

The next time we see Will should be on an AEW program. Until then, you can stream Ospreay/Oku III and everything that happened at High Stakes yesterday on RevPro’s subscription streaming site here.