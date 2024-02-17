AEW books Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston’s hero

AEW is taking a week off of Collision, but they are returning next Saturday night with a juicy fight. Tony Khan booked Bryan Danielson versus Eddie Kingston’s hero.

Danielson has a rematch against Kingston for the Continental Crown at the Revolution PPV on March 3. In the meantime, the American Dragon has the opportunity to supply delicious storyline material when he wrestles Jun Akiyama on the February 24 edition of Collision in Springfield, MO.

Next Saturday, 2/24@GSBArena Springfield, MO

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Bryan Danielson vs Jun Akiyama



Former Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion @jun0917start collides vs @bryandanielson when Collision returns to its normal timeslot next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ef5J5WcSyM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 17, 2024

Kingston has spoken proudly about how Akiyama is his wrestling hero. The Mad King was granted his dream match at Full Gear in 2022, and he defeated the Japanese legend.

With the way Danielson has been focused on disrespecting Kingston, there is a strong chance that the American Dragon does something despicable to Kingston’s hero. A simple win over Akiyama for bragging rights won’t be enough. We could be in store for some serious heat building on the road to Revolution.

The advertised lineup for Collision also includes Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa in action.

Is Bryan Danielson versus Eddie Kingston’s hero enough for you to tune in to Collision next week?