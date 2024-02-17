Harley Cameron uses classic Simpsons bit in Ruby Soho & Cool Hand Ang love story

Time for an update on the love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang in AEW. The latest chapter on Rampage delivered a ridiculously funny moment from Harley Cameron.

Press play, and enjoy the spectacle.

Ruby Soho may have known more than she was letting on to Saraya and Harley Cameron when it came to their actions against Angelo Parker.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! @RealRubySoho | @Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo | @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/62MRCHGBIi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Ruby confronted Saraya about needing space. Ruby was aware of Saraya’s meddling ways, but she hoped it was done with pure motivation to protect her. That didn’t seem to be the case in driving a wedge between Ruby and Cool Hand. After Ruby made an emotional exit, Harley hammed it up playing knifey spoony. She pulled out a spoon thinking it was a knife, then she proceeded to slap Saraya on the breast with the spoon. Saraya no-sold that nonsense to add to the hilarity.

Fans of The Simpsons will recognize the knifey spoony reference from Bart Simpson visiting Australia.

When AEW introduces their next championship, it better be for the Knifey Spoony division.

The love story wasn’t over for the evening. Cool Hand and Ruby set up a date for next week.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker FINALLY get a moment to talk out the events that occurred with Saraya and Harley Cameron over the past few weeks.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@RealRubySoho | @TheAngeloParker | @Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo pic.twitter.com/Jip5bojd0G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Alright, indeed. This story is aces.

