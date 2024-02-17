 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harley Cameron uses classic Simpsons bit in Ruby Soho & Cool Hand Ang love story

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Time for an update on the love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang in AEW. The latest chapter on Rampage delivered a ridiculously funny moment from Harley Cameron.

Press play, and enjoy the spectacle.

Ruby confronted Saraya about needing space. Ruby was aware of Saraya’s meddling ways, but she hoped it was done with pure motivation to protect her. That didn’t seem to be the case in driving a wedge between Ruby and Cool Hand. After Ruby made an emotional exit, Harley hammed it up playing knifey spoony. She pulled out a spoon thinking it was a knife, then she proceeded to slap Saraya on the breast with the spoon. Saraya no-sold that nonsense to add to the hilarity.

Fans of The Simpsons will recognize the knifey spoony reference from Bart Simpson visiting Australia.

When AEW introduces their next championship, it better be for the Knifey Spoony division.

The love story wasn’t over for the evening. Cool Hand and Ruby set up a date for next week.

Alright, indeed. This story is aces.

Share your reaction to all the comedy and drama.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats