AEW Rampage (Feb. 16, 2024) emanated from H-E-B Center in Austin, TX. The show featured Sammy Guevara battling Jeff Hardy in a daredevil fight, Dustin Rhodes teaming with the Von Erichs, Harley Cameron playing knifey spoony, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Daddy Magic were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

No disqualification rules in effect with tables, ladders, and chairs. The big spots started with Hardy executing a Twist of Fate off a ladder down to the mat.

Sammy placed a chair around Hardy’s neck for a flying cutter.

Sammy took the highest of dives leaping off a tall ladder crashing onto Hardy through a table.

Sammy went to finish with a shooting star press, but Hardy put his knees up to block. Sammy’s leg cracked Hardy in the face on the landing. Sammy countered a Twist of Fate into the GTH for victory.

Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy.

After the match, Will Hobbs smashed Sammy on a spinebuster.

Brian Cage views Hook as a flavor of the month. The Machine is sick of taking a backseat to the cold-hearted handsome devil.

Can Brian Cage stay focused on HOOK during the All Star Trios Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite?



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@BrianCagegmsi | @PrinceKingNana | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/lst3bra6X3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Private Party will talk that talk and walk that walk to win the AEW tag titles.

After appearing on the most recent rankings, Private Party have a message for the Tag Team Division.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IsiahKassidy | @Marq_Quen pic.twitter.com/x8HAMETxkl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli know about tag team wrestling. Claudio dropped some knowledge. When you’re good, you tell people, like FTR claiming to be Top Guys. When you’re great, people tell you, like the Blackpool Combat Club. This promo was awkwardly amusing as Claudio took a moment to deliver his thoughts on what Moxley was thinking.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club send a warning to FTR ahead of their Tag Team Match this Wednesday on Dynamite!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/ctqnFZoViE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Ruby Soho needs space away from Saraya. She knows Saraya has been meddling in her love life. Harley Cameron pulled out a spoon for a knife fight, then she slapped Saraya’s breast with the spoon. This promo was ridiculously funny.

Ruby Soho may have known more than she was letting on to Saraya and Harley Cameron when it came to their actions against Angelo Parker.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! @RealRubySoho | @Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo | @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/62MRCHGBIi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Dustin Rhodes & Von Erichs vs. Romero Crews, Hitt, & Shimbashi

The Texas heroes handled business with Iron Claws and a Final Reckoning.

Dustin Rhodes & Von Erichs defeated Romero Crews, Hitt, & Shimbashi.

Toni Storm’s reaction to Deonna Purrazzo was to piss off. Storm proceeded to slap submissions on an unsuspecting Mariah May to show her technical skills. After Storm praised Mariah, the young girl smiled and limped away in pain.

Darby Allin and Sting are coming for blood against the Young Bucks.

Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay

Competitive bout. Anna slapped on the Queen Slayer choke, but Aminata rolled over the top for a pin causing Anna to release the submission. Back on their feet, and Anna charged full steam ahead. Aminata responded with a headbutt knocking Anna on her ass for the winning pin. That was Aminata’s first win in AEW, and it was later revealed that the queen is All Elite.

Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE!



Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/7dWNaCEeyJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 17, 2024

Queen Aminata defeated Anna Jay.

Willow Nightingale was annoyed at Stokely Hathaway’s interference in her win over Skye Blue. Willow didn’t feel the trust. Kris Statlander smoothed over the discord, and Willow shook Stooley’s hand for no more cheating.

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander weren't too happy with how Stokely Hathaway handled business this past Wednesday on #AEWDynamite.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@WillowWrestles | @CallMeKrisStat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/ElHZ7L0m3a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Cool Hand Ang handed a Valentine’s Day gift to Ruby Soho. He rambled about his feelings and thought he lost her. Ruby cut Ang off to ask him out for a drink next week.

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker FINALLY get a moment to talk out the events that occurred with Saraya and Harley Cameron over the past few weeks.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@RealRubySoho | @TheAngeloParker | @Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo pic.twitter.com/Jip5bojd0G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

In a promo before the show, Jarrett took charge to get the team back on track. Lethal is in peak form in training. They will show the world how ruthless they can be. Lethal is proud to announce that the team is back on the same page. Side nugget, Jeff is mentoring the Dark Order on the BTE spin-off, Being The Dark Order. The Dark Order are hoping to get adopted by the Jarretts, but they have to win first.

Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Dark Order

12-man tag. Satnam took control like a giant throwing Austin Gunn around the ring. Austin was able to make a diving tag to Daddy Ass. Billy Gunn ran wild, then the match broke down into moves all around. Billy and Austin teamed up to hit the 3:10 to Yuma finisher to pin Alex Reynolds.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, & Dark Order.

Grade: B-

The promos carried this episode. There were moments that were so off the wall that I’m still laughing. The action was fine, as usual, for Friday night.

Sammy Guevara and Jeff Hardy put on a stunt show. News made the rounds before broadcast that Hardy was injured in the match. That spot appeared to happen when Hardy put his knees up to block a shooting star press. Sammy’s foot smashed down on Hardy’s face. AEW made it clear to show replays of the incident. Based on what aired, that crash didn’t seem to affect the flow much. I don’t know if the match was edited for television, but they went to the finish right after. As for the entertainment value, Sammy and Hardy put on a show as expected with crazy moves.

Dustin Rhodes teaming with the Von Erichs feels right. That is a team I’d like to see officially compete in the trios division. Backstage, Dustin explained the historical significance of this partnership. It doesn’t sound like a one and done deal.

Tonight on #AEWRampage two legendary Texas wrestling families teamed up for a trios win as #theNatural @dustinrhodes joined forces with the sons of Kevin Von Erich, @MarshallVonEric & @RossVonErich. pic.twitter.com/vHU7AhRjNo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

Congratulations to Queen Aminata for becoming All Elite. She definitely earned that contract. Aminata picked up her first win with a victory over Anna Jay. It’s interesting that Aminata didn’t get to use a finisher. Commentary put over how Aminata appeared to use that headbutt out of instinct. In that sense, it protects Anna in defeat from losing to a winless wrestler. If they build a series between the two, it could be argued that Aminata scored a lucky blow.

The 12-man tag was chaos. The takeaways start with Satnam Singh shining as a giant. Austin Gunn is a perfect opponent to be thrown around the ring. He flops with his whole body to sell Singh’s strength. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang’s goal was to work on their cohesiveness. Not only did father and son execute the winning finisher together, but the Gunn sons used creative thinking to save the Acclaimed from Singh.

One thing to keep an eye on is potential strife from Jay White. Alex Reynolds shoved Billy Gunn into Switchblade on the apron. That is the kind of moment that causes tense relationships to combust. It was tough to read White’s reaction during the celebration. He remained outside the ring, but he did chat with Billy a little. I didn’t notice any obvious expressions of anger from White, however, this is the type of thing that could fester if it happens again. For now, winning cures all.

Harley Cameron was the star of the show with her game of knifey spoony. Renee Paquette had to look away to stifle laughter. She didn’t even see Harley thumping Saraya’s chest with the spoon, otherwise, I’d bet a lot of money that Renee would have lost all composure had she seen it. Renee is a remarkable professional, but that was stone cold funny. Best of all, we have progress on the love story between Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang. They’re finally going on a date. I’m looking forward to seeing how AEW explores that scene on screen.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?