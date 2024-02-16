 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Queen Aminata is All Elite

By Cain A. Knight
Queen Aminata has wrestled and lost nearly every single week on AEW television in 2024. Even though Aminata always comes up short, the competitive way her matches are booked make it clear that AEW has bigger plans for her. In fact, according to the commentators on tonight’s (Feb. 16) episode of Rampage, Aminata has more AEW match time this year than any other woman.

Someone who wrestles that much on AEW TV should probably be an official member of the AEW roster, no? It would help if she won a match first, and that’s exactly what happened on Rampage when Aminata used a headbutt to defeat Anna Jay and finally pick up a win. Anna congratulated Aminata and hugged her after the match was over.

With that big moment out of the way, AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Queen Aminata is All Elite and officially signed with the promotion:

Now that Queen has a win under her belt, where do you see her AEW push going from here? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

