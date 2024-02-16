Queen Aminata has wrestled and lost nearly every single week on AEW television in 2024. Even though Aminata always comes up short, the competitive way her matches are booked make it clear that AEW has bigger plans for her. In fact, according to the commentators on tonight’s (Feb. 16) episode of Rampage, Aminata has more AEW match time this year than any other woman.

Someone who wrestles that much on AEW TV should probably be an official member of the AEW roster, no? It would help if she won a match first, and that’s exactly what happened on Rampage when Aminata used a headbutt to defeat Anna Jay and finally pick up a win. Anna congratulated Aminata and hugged her after the match was over.

Queen Aminata and Anna Jay share mutual respect after their hard fought matchup!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@annajay___ | @amisylle pic.twitter.com/io9MdrtxAC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2024

With that big moment out of the way, AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Queen Aminata is All Elite and officially signed with the promotion:

Congratulations to Queen Aminata! She just won her first ever @AEWonTV match tonight, and now it's official: Queen @amisylle is ALL ELITE!



Thank you to all of you watching Friday Night #AEWRampage, right NOW on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/7dWNaCEeyJ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 17, 2024

