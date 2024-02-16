Matt Hardy on Jeff’s injury, the ‘Sammy Guevara/Hardys curse’

We’ve yet to see the match (it will air on Rampage tonight (Feb. 16) at 7p ET), but we know that Jeff Hardy was injured in his match against Sammy Guevara when they taped the show on Wednesday night after Dynamite.

Among other things, the new led to a lot of comments about how Guevara was Matt Hardy’s opponent when he was infamously concussed at All Out back in 2020.

I'm beginning to think that Sammy has a vendetta against Matt & Jeff Hardy #AEW pic.twitter.com/FQTdIswVNt — Centers (@heycenters) February 16, 2024

Matt briefly acknowledged that on the newest edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast:

“It looks like the Sammy Guevara-Hardy curse is real. It lives on. We thought it ended in 2020, but it picked back up in 2024.”

He also offered an update on his brother, which confirms the reports that Jeff & AEW are awaiting test results about a potential brain injury. Matt says the broken nose we know his Jeff suffered is somehow the first of his career:

“It definitely rocked Jeff, and Jeff for sure has a broken nose, that’s really all we know. They’re still going to undergo some more testing and what not to try and find out what his total injury is or would be. We know, right now, it’s at a minimum a broken nose.”

The Hardys have been in the process of tweaking their characters as they work to get more television time in AEW — something that may have to be put on hold if Jeff needs time off to recover.

We’ll let you know when/if we find out more about his diagnosis.

