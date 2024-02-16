Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT.

The Feb. 16 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: The Bang Bang Scissor Gang competes in a 12-man tag team match against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Jay Lethal.

Also on the card: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification match, Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs in trios action, Anna Jay vs. Queen Aminata, and more!

Come right back here at 7 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR FEB. 16