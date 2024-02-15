Dustin Rhodes thanks Tony Khan for booking him in a special tag team match

Tomorrow night’s (Feb. 16) episode of AEW Rampage has a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT, thanks to the network’s coverage of NBA All-Star weekend events.

That’s not the only special thing about this Friday’s episode. Here is Dustin Rhodes thanking AEW President Tony Khan for booking him in a trios match on Rampage alongside The Von Erichs:

A little history lesson for you. Our own @alexmarvez told me last night that their dad Kevin tagged 1 and only 1 time with my pops back in 1978. So you can imagine how special this meant to me. #VonErichsAndRhodes #TexasBoys whooping tail!! Trios anybody? Thanks @TonyKhan for making this happen. Historical and honored. #keepsteppin and see you tomorrow night on #AEWRampage baby!!! #hookem

The “in action” phrasing suggests the Rhodes & Von Erichs trios match on Rampage will be a quick squash for the local babyface heroes in Texas. You can click here if you want to see the full rundown of spoilers for tomorrow night’s Rampage to see if the good guys find a way to get the win.

Are you excited to see Dustin Rhodes team up with the Von Erichs in AEW? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.