It looks like AEW’s bloody death match was a romantic hit with young people

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 14) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 811,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall viewers were almost identical to last week, while the demo rating was up from last week’s 0.28. This was Dynamite’s second best rating in the key demo so far in 2024.

Between Matt Taven sticking his hands down Orange Cassidy’s pants in a bloody death match and Jon Moxley exchanging kisses with Dax Harwood, it’s no wonder that AEW Dynamite was destination viewing for young couples on Valentine’s Day. At least that’s my understanding of what these numbers mean.

Will the additional young people stick around to watch RVD engage in hot and heavy six-man tag team action with HOOK on next week’s episode? Make sure to come back here next week to find out.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.