Sources close to the Young Bucks trash Darby Allin after his bad promo on Dynamite

One week ago, AEW Dynamite closed with a hot angle where Sting and Darby Allin won the AEW world tag team titles, only to be immediately laid out by the Young Bucks in a bloody ambush.

Last night’s episode followed up on that angle with the douchebag AEW EVPs essentially cutting the line to the top of the tag team rankings, which means they will try to ruin Sting’s retirement match on March 3 at the Revolution pay-per-view and send him out with his first ever loss in AEW.

After Matthew and Nicholas Jackson named themselves the number one contenders, Darby Allin ran into the ring to prevent them from taking out Tony Schiavone with an EVP Trigger. Darby then grabbed a mic and cut a really bad promo that seemed designed to put over WWE star Cody Rhodes while reinforcing the All Friendship Wrestling criticisms that the Jim Cornette types of the world have attacked the Young Bucks with for years.

Darby’s promo should have kept the focus on the Young Bucks’ disgusting actions from the week before when they left him in a pool of his own blood and attacked Sting’s sons with a baseball bat. Instead, he turned the Jim Cornette criticism of AEW into the babyface position in kayfabe, which doesn’t do the AEW brand any favors.

Darby specifically namedropped the Bucks’ lackey Brandon Cutler as one of their undeserving friends in the California Kliq who was given a spot in AEW over more talented wrestlers. As you might gave guessed, Cutler responded on social media with his latest fake rumor about what sources close to the Young Bucks are saying about Darby’s promo:

Sources are saying that Darby Allin’s remarks tonight about an innocent lower level wrestler weren’t received well from talent in the back.



One reliable source noted, “It’s never a good look to punch down” pic.twitter.com/QPMRQP888A — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) February 15, 2024

