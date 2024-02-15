AEW rolled into H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 16) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sammy Guevara defeated Jeff Hardy with a Shooting Star Press. Hardy appeared to be injured when Guevara’s knee smashed his head on the finish, which you can see here:

Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) defeated Hit, Shimbashi & Romeo Cruz.

Queen Aminata picked up a win over Anna Jay.

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Daddy Ass, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, The Gunns, Jay White) defeated Jeff Jarrett, Evil Uno, Satnam Singh, John Silver, Jay Lethal & Alex Reynolds in a 12-man tag team match.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night at a special start time of 7 pm ET on TNT?