AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Feb. 14, 2024): Orange justice

AEW Dynamite (Feb. 14, 2024) emanated from H-E-B Center in Austin, TX. The show featured Orange Cassidy doling out justice in Texas Death, the Young Bucks getting their shot as Sting’s last match, Christian Cage smashing Adam Copeland’s head with a conchairto, and more.

Get caught up on all the Dynamite details with the excellent play-by-play from Sean Rueter.

Orange justice in Texas Death

Orange Cassidy has a date to defend the AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong at Revolution on March 3. The Undisputed Kingdom has been taking liberties to attack the Best Friends, so Cassidy had enough. He wanted any member of the squad for a Texas Death Match. Matt Taven stepped up for the challenge.

The main event action spilled through the crowd. The first big spot was Taven leaping off stage for an elbow drop to Cassidy on a table. The furniture didn’t break clean, so Taven suplexed Cassidy through the wood. The next painful spot was Cassidy dodging a dive, and Taven awkwardly crashing through a table.

The Valentine’s Day holiday came into play when Cassidy pulled out a heart box from Chuckie T. The surprise inside was thumbtacks. Taven shoved Cassidy off the turnbuckles onto the tacks. Taven’s turn came by missing a frog splash to land on the tacks. Cassidy added a tornado DDT onto the tacks.

Taven was in trouble, and that’s when Mike Bennett burst on the scene to attack Cassidy. Trent Beretta entered with a steel pipe for the save. Trent cracked the pipe into a chair to thwart Bennett. Taven threw a chair wildly at Trent’s face. Cassidy pounced for a superman punch and a Beach Break onto a pile of chairs. Taven still had fight left, and he tried to rip off Cassidy’s pockets. Cassidy reacted by nailing Taven with a chain-fisted superman punch. Referee Bryce Remsburg began the ten count. Strong moseyed in for a blindside knee strike, but Trent intercepted the hit to save Cassidy. The ref continued with his count, and Taven did not stand. Orange justice was served.

This match was bonkers in a good way and a bad way. The violence was on the tamer side for a Texas Death Match, but it did provide enough moments of pain. Plus, Cassidy was bleeding profusely from a head wound. The finish was the definition of a clusterfuck. It all made sense, however, the movement was awkward, especially with Strong. He sort of walked in without urgency until Trent got in the way. Taven trying to rip apart Cassidy’s pants was odd and also hilarious. I was hoping Cassidy would be wearing jean shorts underneath as a Never Nude, like Tobias from Arrested Development. Overall, this chapter in the story was satisfying to offer some revenge for the babyfaces. Taven rose to the occasion taking his lumps, and Cassidy shined as the hero.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley defeated Dax Harwood. Surly slobberknocker that started by trading Valentine’s Day kisses. It was a grinding affair until Harwood hit a superplex. Moxley gained control by kicking the ropes up into Harwood’s crotch. Mox blitzed for a cutter, a curb stomp, and a piledriver. Harwood had one more rally, but he came up short when Moxley caught a flying attack to counter into a rear naked choke. Harwood tapped out. Moxley refused to release the submission, so Cash Wheeler ran in to break the hold with force. Claudio Castagnoli evened the odds to neutralize Wheeler. The Blackpool Combat Club stood tall, and Moxley slapped on the chokehold one more time.

The bell did nothing to stop the issues between the BCC and FTR#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GIZz1x10bD — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 15, 2024

Moxley and Harwood beat the stuffing out of each other. It was another classic Harwood singles performance of taking a star to the limit before succumbing to defeat. The goal was to heat up the feud for a tag team showdown, and that mission was successful. BCC versus FTR was announced for next week, and it is going to be intense.

Wardlow defeated Barrett Brown. Power squash via powerbomb.

Big man go boom. The only reason this match took as long as it did was Wardlow flexing his muscles for the camera.

Adam Copeland versus Daniel Garcia. The winner earns a TNT title shot at Christian Cage for Revolution. Copeland worked the left arm, while Garcia worked the left leg. Down the stretch, Copeland charged for a spear, and Garcia blocked it with a knee strike. Copeland kicked out of a jackknife pin to transition for the Grindhouse submission. That’s when Nick Wayne ran in to interfere. Wayne and Killshot (aka Luchasaurus) stomped both Copeland and Garcia. I’m not sure what the official decision was, but the match was basically thrown out as a no-contest.

Christian came down to the ring for a conchairto on Garcia. Daddy Magic was on commentary, so he was in close distance to save his wrestling son. Killshot clobbered Daddy Magic. Back to the conchairto, but Copeland made the save swinging wildly with a chair. As Christian cowered in the corner, Mama Wayne struck Copeland with a low blow. That led to Copeland on the receiving end of a conchairto.

This match was shaping up nicely before the crud finish. Copeland veered heel between the two, especially when he stole Garcia’s dance. Even though Copeland had the submission advantage at the end, the winner was still up for debate with the possibility of Garcia escaping. My initial reaction to the interference was dissatisfaction, however, this is definitely a story that is continuing to evolve. Garcia might end up getting the PPV match if Copeland is ‘injured’ from the conchairto. If Copeland returns for the title shot, well, Christian earned that heat as a scoundrel. Whatever happens, the feud between Copeland and Christian is far from over.

Samoa Joe commands respect. The world champ addressed AEW screwing him into a three-way title defense at Revolution. He did not respect AEW rewarding mediocrity after Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page rumbled to a draw. Swerve and Hangman entered to say their piece. Swerve’s rise to superstardom won’t be stopped. Hangman is still focused on preventing Swerve from winning the world championship. Joe closed the scene with a declaration to whoop both their asses. Joe exited with a mic drop as the crowd chanted his name, while Swerve and Hangman bickered with each other.

Joe showed why he is legitimate as a world champion. When he issues threats for violence, the whole crowd believes it. Swerve did well hyping his success. I don’t think Swerve will win at Revolution, but, if he does, this promo laid the groundwork to justify the decision. Hangman leaned heel by belittling Swerve’s presence in this match. He was on the bullshit side acting like he was worthier than Swerve to have the title shot.

Young Bucks defeated Top Flight. The Jacksons arrived on a private jet earlier in the day. They were still wearing the bloody white suits.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, still in the blood-soaked suits, arrived in Austin, TX in style!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/jLSWLrHpEy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

The EVPs wrestled in those sullied linens. They bent the rules to earn victory. Matthew scored a roll-up with his feet on the ropes, but referee Rick Knox saw the cheat. As Nicholas argued, Matthew struck Darius Martin with a low blow. The Bucks finished with the EVP Trigger.

After the match, the Bucks declared themselves as #1 contenders to the AEW tag titles. They bullied Tony Schiavone with a $1,000 fine, and Nicholas chest bumped Schiavone down to the mat. As the Bucks helped him to his feet, they teased an EVP Trigger. Enter Darby Allin in a mood. He pointed out the Bucks’ hypocrisy and called for the match at Revolution. Sting’s last match will be the tag team with Allin against the Young Bucks.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson continue to take things too far.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/Oj0bcGIo1j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

The Young Bucks continue to lean into the hate with obnoxious EVP characters. Picking on Schiavone is guaranteed to get heat. Very few in AEW are more beloved by the fans than Schiavone. The Bucks’ characters deserve an ass kicking, and Sting and Allin are the right men for the job. This feud is building nicely to create an emotional investment for viewers.

Willow Nightingale defeated Skye Blue. Stokely Hathaway created a referee distraction during Blue’s Code Blue. Willow kicked out and rallied for a Doctor Bomb to win.

Solid bout. Willow excelled with charisma as the babe with the power. Blue did well showing a new side as a weaselly heel. Hathaway earned his keep helping Willow win. I’m not sure if Willow was aware of what happened, but she should have sensed something was up when the ref took so long on the Code Blue count. Hathaway better be careful trifling against the dark arts. I wonder what would happen if Julia Hart spit him with black mist.

Notes: Don Callis needs competition for Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, so he decided to keep it in the family for a match against Will Ospreay.

The Don Callis family keeps it in the family and makes a HUGE announcement for their next opponent!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/bc729XRqEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

The punchline for Toni Storm’s Wet Ink short film was to alter her matching tattoo shared with Deonna Purrazzo. Storm viewed the previous friendship as Purrazzo being nurtured on the bosom of brilliance, the teat of talent. Purrazzo made the mistake of thinking she is the star of the story when she’s just an extra in Storm’s story.

And now, our feature presentation. Timeless Toni Storm stars in... "Wet Ink".



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#TimelessToniStorm pic.twitter.com/hQkb97mb9p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

Purrazzo responded to the disrespect, “Toni, I’m going to break your arm, bitch.”

'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo kept it super simple.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/gIB2JuEfOG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang plan for a 12-man tag on Rampage to test their cohesiveness.

Stud of the Show: Orange Cassidy

Freshly squeezed Texas Death.

Match of the Night: Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Rough and rugged.

Grade: B

Fun show with a high floor and a medium ceiling. The wheels are turning on the road to Revolution.

