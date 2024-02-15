Christian’s TNT title reign could be in jeopardy after Con-Chair-To-ing Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia agreed to wrestle on the Feb. 14 Dynamite with the idea the winner would be next in line for Christian Cage’s TNT title. But just when it looked like Copeland would move one step closer to taking his former partner’s beloved belt. Cage sent his Patriarchy boys in to trigger the rare AEW non-finish.

The Patriarchy wasn’t done. With the help of Killswitch, The Prodigy & Mother Wayne, Christian would leave Cope laying in the ring after ringing his bell with a Con-Chair-To.

If they succeeded in sidelining the former Edge, the plan might have been a success... at least for a while. But this didn’t lead to a stretcher job. The announcers told us Copeland walked himself to the back after getting his head smashed between two chairs, likely signaling he won’t need that much time off.

And that probably means he’ll be back by Revolution on Mar. 3. The only people he’s behind in AEW’s men’s singles rankings are in the World title tilt with Samoa Joe, so if cleared Cope should still be first in line for a TNT title match at the PPV in Greensboro, North Carolina. Garcia isn’t ranked, but he could make a compelling case that he should be in Christian’s next defense too. That would really screw The Patriarch, as it’d set up a Triple Threat where he wouldn’t need to factor into the decision to lose his precious championship.

Christian’s a pretty sharp guy, but we don’t think this was his best plan.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

