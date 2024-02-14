Next week’s Dynamite will feature BCC vs. FTR and a wild six-man

The Feb. 14 Dynamite opened with a battle between Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR’s Dax Harwood. It was a match set-up by recent issues between the two sides on Collision, and it was clear it wasn’t over after Mox eked out a submission victory over Harwood just minutes before their match went to a time-limit draw.

Especially not after he & his BCC mate Claudio Castagnoli left Dax & his partner Cash Wheeler laying in the aftermath.

The bell did nothing to stop the issues between the BCC and FTR#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GIZz1x10bD — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 15, 2024

That set up a fiery promo from the Top Guys to build to a match against Mox & Claudio next Wednesday (Feb. 21) that they feel will help cement their reputations as one of the best tag teams of all-time.

What else is on tap for next week? Well, a really good promo segment between AEW World champ Samoa Joe and his two challengers at Revolution, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page...

Hangman Adam Page wants to sec the record straight about last week!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/t7I4gZ5Q0J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

...somehow led to a trio match that will see Joe team with Swerve & his Mogul Embassy teammate Brian Cage against Hangman, FTW champ HOOK (who’s feuding with Cage) & frequent AEW guest star Rob Van Dam.

Joe, Swerve, Cage.

HOOK, Hangman, RVD.



TK going crazy with his booking. LMAO, let's gooooo. pic.twitter.com/BNyEgymAmj — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 15, 2024

Sure, why not.

Let us know what you make of this early line-up for the next Dynamite, and get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode here.