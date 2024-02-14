AEW is sending Blackpool Combat Club & Willow Nightingale to wrestle at major CMLL show

The Forbidden Door is opening to Arena Mexico. AEW will send Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Willow Nightingale to wrestle on a major CMLL show.

CMLL is holding the Homenaje a Dos Leyendas special event on March 29 to honor CMLL founder Salvador Lutteroth and superstar Tony Salazar. The feud between CMLL and the Blackpool Combat Club is coming across the border for the main event. The BCC’s full squad will be present for an eight-man tag team bout against Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero.

⌛ CMLL VS AEW EN LA ARENA MÉXICO

El CMLL y el Blackpool Combat Club de AEW se medirán en el encuentro estelar de Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL, con un choque de Místico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther y Último Guerrero ante Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson y Wheeler Yuta pic.twitter.com/vsOYDfTaHn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 14, 2024

Danielson sent a special request to include Blue Panther in the match. The American Dragon has been a fan of lucha libre since his childhood, and Blue Panther was his favorite luchador.

Willow is also coming from AEW to wrestle at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas. She will be teaming with Tessa Blanchard and La Catalina against Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, and Lluvia in trios action.

⌛ SE PRESENTA WILLOW NIGHTINGALE EN EL CMLL

La poderosa gladiadora llegará a La Catedral de la Lucha Libre en Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL haciendo equipo con Tessa Blanchard y La Catalina enfrentándose a la increíble alianza de Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis y Lluvia... pic.twitter.com/UsayvLH3Eu — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 14, 2024

Willow explained on CMLL Informa that she has been working hard to make sure her name is known around the world. Now, the time is here to debut in Arena Mexico. Willow will bring the strength, the smile, and the energy to show why she is called the babe with the power.

The full card for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 29 includes:

Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta

Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis, & Lluvia vs. Willow Nightingale, Tessa Blanchard, & La Catalina

Parejas Increibles tournament final

Mask vs. Mask: Pierrothito vs. Acero vs. Angelito vs. Pequeño Olimpico

CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship: Barbaro Cavernario (c) vs. Averno

Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship: Esfinge (c) vs. Zandokan Jr.

Mexican National Tag Team Championship: Rugido & Magnus (c) vs. Brillante Jr. & Neon

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas will be available for live viewing through the Legend Fan tier of CMLL’s YouTube subscription service for $34.99 USD monthly.

