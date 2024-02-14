Matthew & Nicholas Jackson were in their full douchey glory on the Feb. 14 Dynamite, arriving in Austin, Texas via private jet and cheating to beat Top Flight while wearing suits stained with Sting & Darby Allin’s blood from their assault on the new AEW Tag champs last Wednesday.

That was all set-up for the post-match angle. First, the EVPs gloated about beating Dante & Darius Martin. Taking down the third ranked tag team in the company was good enough to vault the previously unranked Bucks to the top spot... they even had a graphic ready to prove it. Matthew & Nicholas didn’t like it when Tony Schiavone brought up Sting, though. They fined him $1000 for unprofessional behavior and even jostled him the ground and set him up for the EVP Trigger.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson continue to take things too far.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/Oj0bcGIo1j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

Fortunately for Tony, while Sting wasn’t in town, Allin was. He ran in and made the save, and then gave The Bucks a history lesson. They never saw anything in him, but thank goodness there was another EVP who did. Darby wasn’t talking about Kenny Omega, either. That momentarily brought the #WeWantCody movement back to his old company, as the crowd chanted for the current WWE star’s name.

Cody chants in AEW again. He’s over everywhere.



pic.twitter.com/KhYKweGTWb — Mega | Shiny CupKicks Fan Account (@BexKaiShinyWay) February 15, 2024

Darby also reminded the Jackson brothers about AEW’s original mission to “change the world”, and how the interviews they gave after re-signing last year revealed they’d given up on it in favor of big paychecks and easy schedules.

But if they really want to be Sting’s last opponents at Revolution, they better be careful what they wish for because The Icon is a man with nothing to lose. Matthew asked if Allin was making the match official, and he replied with a phrase little Stingers everywhere know, “It’s Showtime!”

That gives us the following card for Mar. 3 in Greensboro Coliseum:

• Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the AEW Tag Team championship in Sting’s Retirement Match • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International championship • Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World title • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Crown championship • Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Let us know what you think of the line-up so far, and get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.