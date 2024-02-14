Will Ospreay booked for a Family affair at AEW Revolution

Will Ospreay wrapped up with New Japan Pro-Wrestling weekend, saying goodbye after doing the job in a heroic last stand against Bullet Club War Dogs at The New Beginning in Osaka.

He vowed to start his AEW contract on the road to Revolution, so we’ll see if he shows up on TBS or TNT in the next couple weeks. But now we know what he’ll be doing at the Mar. 3 PPV in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The reveal came during a backstage interview with The Don Callis Family on the Feb. 14 episode of Dynamite. Callis was lamenting how no one wanted to face his guys after Konosuke Takeshita tapped out Chris Jericho with his own submission last week, so he’s booking a match between Family members at the PPV.

It’ll be Takeshita vs. Ospreay.

It'll be Takeshita vs. Ospreay.



Ospreay never seemed entirely on-board with Callis during his previous AEW appearances. The alliance was more a means to end for Will to get his hands on Kenny Omega. Something tells me the Aerial Assassin won’t be breaking bread with Don & company after Revolution, but we shall see.

Should be a hell of a match, though.

