QT Marshall is back with AEW

About two-and-a-half months ago, QT Marshall left AEW. He thanked the company and its owner Tony Khan in a public statement about his departure, but said he saw AEW “heading in a different direction” than it was when he signed on its 2019 launch.

Marshall (whose real name is Michael Cuellari) was both a talent and an executive for AEW. As time when by, wrestling opportunities were fewer and farther between for QT. He was still seen as a valuable member of the office, with a vice-president title in the talent relations department and a role on the creative team. But rumors said Marshall primarily saw himself as a wrestler, but at AEW he wasn’t being utilized that way.

Khan confirmed that in an interview with the New York Post shortly after Marshall’s resignation, and overall spoke very highly of Marshall.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Marshall has returned to AEW. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer confirmed the news, which specifies QT is resuming his executive roles but will not be a member of the talent roster. He’s free to wrestle for other promotions, with the exception of WWE.

Outside of a run in AAA that saw him win the Mexican promotion’s Latin American championship last year, Marshall hasn’t done much wrestling of late. The Observer points out that he recently helped Dusty Rhodes’ daughter Teil revive her father’s old Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling promotion, wrestling on the first show in Georgia last Thursday.

QT is close with former AEW EVP and current WWE star Cody Rhodes, and together the pair run The Nightmare Factory wrestling school.

We’ll see how his second stint goes at AEW, where morale is said to be up after a drama-free few months.