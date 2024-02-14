AEW posted a handful of promos on social media throughout the week to reflect on story agendas. A few nuggets are worth sharing in case you missed it, such as Anthony Bowens receiving a nickname before Austin Gunn, Toni Storm revealing her submission finisher, the Blackpool Combat Club addressing the CMLL invasion, and Queen Aminata discussing her journey into the business.

It has been a long-running gag in Bullet Club Gold of Austin Gunn failing to secure a nickname. When the Bang Bang Scissor Gang was called to order for a meeting, Austin was passed over again for a moniker. Instead, Anthony Bowens was granted a nickname. The lineup includes “Switchblade” Jay White, “Fully Cocked” Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, “Platinum” Max Caster, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn, and “Scissor King” Anthony Bowens. And we can’t forget Rock Card Juice Board.

In an effort to prove technical prowess on the level of Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm unveiled an ankle lock to defeat Red Velvet. Storm revealed the submission name appropriately called Break A Leg. Timeless spoke in all her wacky candor from sniffing Purrazzo to sending Mariah May to fetch a loofah.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli respect the art of lucha libre as a fighting style. Claudio told a tale of his past seeking to tryout for CMLL. After being rejected, Claudio worked on his skills behind closed doors to become the best luchador. He proved that by beating the CMLL luchadores who invaded their turf in AEW. The BCC also teased visiting CMLL upon invitation. This speech from Moxley and Claudio demonstrates how the Blackpool Combat Club mentality is a lifestyle.

Queen Aminata sat down for a longer interview with Renee Paquette to discuss her journey into the wrestling business. Aminata pulled back the curtain on arriving from Africa on a visa. While she studied her masters for private international law, she worked in a sneaker shop. That’s when Aminata first learned that wrestling exists outside of WWE. Her friend mentioned training at a school, and Aminata was intrigued. Aminata had early road bumps along the way with injuries and seizures, then her father died. Aminata returned to Africa for the funeral, and she was likely going to quit her wrestling dream. Aminata kept that career a secret from her father, but she found out that he knew anyway when she saw her wrestling photos on his phone. Aminata took that as a sign to continue her path in wrestling. After hearing that emotional story, it is easy to root for Aminata’s success in life.

