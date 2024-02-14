Johnny Loves Taya debuts with a parkour dumpster montage

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day, so AEW celebrated the occasion with the debut of Johnny Loves Taya. Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie produced and star in the new romantic comedy series.

The first episode of Johnny Loves Taya features dogs stealing brunch, arguments, and parkour. Press play, and enjoy.

Johnny and Taya had a free weekend together, so Johnny decided to surprise his wife with brunch at home. Unfortunately, Prince Presley and Bowie snacked on the food stash. That meant a change in plans to go out for brunch.

At that meal, Taya handed Johnny a list of chores. The primary objective was for Johnny to clear out his storage unit. Poor Johnny couldn’t bare to part with any of his belongings, such as the poster for Bearicane.

Johnny came up with a solution. Taya was proud of her husband for emptying the unit, then she noticed he just moved it all to another stall. Taya shut the steel door trapping Johnny inside. After sorting their quarrel, Johnny agreed to fulfill the task, because he loves Taya. La Wera Loca still locked him inside over night as punishment. The show ended on a funny note with Johnny parkouring in the dumpster.

Johnny Loves Taya was a quick five minutes with a handful of laughs. It was a simple format of presenting a problem, creating drama, then resolving the issue with a slice of love. There is potential to see how the show evolves over time with wacky hijinx. I have a feeling that Presley and Bowie will be the scene stealers each week.

Did you enjoy the debut episode of Johnny Loves Taya?