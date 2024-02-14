Dynamite airs tonight (Feb. 14) with a live show from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. This is the seventh episode of Dynamite during the nine week build towards Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

Orange Cassidy is now a lazy Death Match wrestler

AEW is in Texas tonight, so Tony Khan added a Texas Death Match to the Dynamite card less than 24 hours ago; it will be Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven.

After UK took out Chuck on #AEWDynamite Wednesday, + Rocky on #AEWRampage Friday, + jumped OC after his #AEWCollision match vs Ishii Saturday,@orangecassidy's coming for blood on Valentine's Day, and @MattTaven aims to crumble Orange before #AEWRevolution!

Texas Death, TOMORROW https://t.co/MrTjn5HycB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 13, 2024

As Khan explains in his tweet, The Undisputed Kingdom recently took out two of Orange’s best friends, so now he is coming for blood on Valentine’s Day. Orange doesn’t exactly seem like an ideal Death Match wrestler, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts his lazy style in the ring to fit this match type.

Cassidy is scheduled to defend the AEW International title against Roderick Strong at Revolution. Taven is the low man in The Undisputed Kingdom stable, so Freshly Squeezed should be able to beat this guy. However, with both Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero unavailable to help, Adam Cole’s super group has the numbers advantage. Will Tomohiro Ishii and Trent Beretta be on hand to help fight off the heels, or does Cassidy need to recruit a new best friend for tonight?

The rest of tonight’s lineup

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia is booked for tonight, with the winner moving on to a future title shot against TNT Champion Christian Cage. Copeland thinks Garcia is trying to take food off his family’s table. Given Adam’s incredible wealth, this makes me wonder what the hell kind of food his family is eating.

Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood is happening tonight. FTR stepped up to answer the Blackpool Combat Club’s tough talk on Collision, and it resulted in a wild brawl. I imagine the post-match scene here could look very similar with Claudio Castagnoli and Cash Wheeler joining the fray.

AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are in tag team action tonight against Top Flight. Matthew and Nicholas have vowed to climb the AEW rankings and earn a shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin. Speaking of the champs, what kind of shape are they in after the EVPs laid them out with a violent and bloody ambush at the end of last week’s episode?

The lone women’s match of the night sees Willow Nightingale go one-on-one with her former friend, Skye Blue. Will Willow earn a title match against TBS Champion Julia Hart if she wins? Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway will likely be in Willow’s corner to prevent any outside shenanigans from affecting the outcome of this bout.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm takes center stage with her new film premiere, Wet Ink. Storm will likely use this time to address her matching calf tattoo with her next challenger, Deonna Purrazzo.

Finally, we will hear from Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, who will fight each other in a three-way match for the gold at Revolution. Is Page desperate enough to prevent Swerve from winning the top prize in AEW that he’ll lay down for the champ?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW Big Business takes place next month in Boston, and is expected to be the show where Mercedes Mone makes her official debut for the promotion. Will Tony Khan keep her debut a secret from now until then, just like he did with CM Punk’s arrival in 2021?

- What does Chris Jericho have to say after Konosuke Takeshita forced him to tap out to his own submission hold last week? What match is this leading to at Revolution?

- Rumor has it that Will Ospreay will be booked in a match at Revolution. If true, that gives him a couple weeks to show up on Dynamite to set up the match with whoever is putting him over.

- The Bang Bang Scissor Gang was created in response to the formation of The Undisputed Kingdom. However, AEW’s newest super group is just kind of existing right now without any real purpose, as far as I can tell.

- Will Ruby Soho explain why she walked out on Saraya on Rampage?

- FTW Champion HOOK and Brian Cage are both very good at beating up The Outrunners. Are HOOK and Cage going to fight over the unrecognized title at Revolution?

- RUSH says he’s ready to get back in the ring after taking time off due to suffering a torn hamstring in the Continental Classic tournament.

- Will Dustin Rhodes find a way to get involved on either Dynamite or Rampage as the local hero?

- AEW Collision is off the air this weekend, in case you didn’t know. That means if Queen Aminata is losing another AEW match this week, she’ll have to do it on Rampage.

- Where the f*** is Britt Baker?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?