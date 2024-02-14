AEW Dynamite live results, open thread (Feb. 14, 2024): Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Feb. 14) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and continues AEW’s build to next month’s Revolution PPV. It will feature Adam Copeland taking on Daniel Garcia with a shot at TNT champion Christian Cage on the line, BCC’s Jon Moxley vs. FTR’s Dax Harwood, and a Texas Death Match between Orange Cassidy & Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven!

We’ll also hear from World champ Samoa Joe & his two PPV challengers Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page, and see the premiere of Timeless Toni Storm’s new film “Wet Ink”! Plus, The Young Bucks battle Top Flight, Willow Nightingale takes on Skye Blue... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS FOR FEB. 14