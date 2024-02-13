Bryan Danielson doesn’t want to see Kazuchika Okada in NXT

One of the biggest stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history is about to leave the promotion, and since the first reports hit about Kazuchika Okada testing the free agent waters there have only been two possible destinations for the five-time IWGP World champion: AEW or WWE.

Several rumors about WWE’s plans for Okada involved sending him to their developmental brand, NXT. It’s an idea that outraged a portion of the fanbase, who believed it disrespectful to even suggest that one of the best wrestlers in the world should spend a few months of his career in Florida working with indie wrestlers & NIL signees. Others argued that no matter your success elsewhere, working for WWE is a different beast that requires an adjustment period. If wrestlers who were a big deal elsewhere like Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade El Ídolo, IYO SKY and others needed to go through NXT to get acclimated, so too should Okada.

Like a lot of internet debates, it seems that one will ultimately be moot: all signs now point to Okada signing with AEW. But even though he likely knows that, Bryan Danielson had to play it coy when talking to Tokyo Sports* about the future of the man who defeated him in the Tokyo Dome last month.

Danielson still managed to weigh in the “Okada to NXT” rumors though:

“Of course I want him to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW. “If he goes to WWE, they might make him start with NXT like Shinsuke to adapt to the American style, but that is not necessary for Okada who is already complete. He is one of the best wrestlers in the world at this point, so he can come to the U.S. without changing anything.”

Guessing that was part of Danielson’s sales pitch to Okada, which reportedly has been a successful one. Will it settle this hypothetical internet debate?