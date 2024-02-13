AEW had a really good ratings weekend

The numbers are in for the Feb. 10 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last Saturday’s Collision drew an audience of 491,000 and did a .15 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are more than 20% better than the previous episode. The total viewership is Collision’s best since October, and the demo number is its best in six weeks.

And that nice bit of news for Tony Khan and team comes on the heels of great numbers for the Feb. 9 Rampage, which had its biggest audience (456,000) since an episode last April that had an NBA Playoff game as a lead-in. Last Friday’s 18-49 rating (.14) was Rampage’s best since August 2023. Both numbers — which also come via Wrestlenomics — are up more than 40% from the previous week.

No new Collision this week, so we’ll see if they can keep their recent momentum going on Feb. 24. We’ve gotten out of the habit of tracking Rampage week-to-week (which is why you’ll only find Collision’s history below), but maybe we’ll check back in on this Friday’s ratings to to see if it holds or builds on its latest performance.

Here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since it premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

