AEW released the latest batch of rankings for February 10, 2024. This comes two weeks after the initial rankings were revealed for the new year. Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

1. Swerve Strickland

1. Hangman Adam Page

3. Adam Copeland

4. Jon Moxley

5. Konosuke Takeshita

Hangman moved up one spot for a tie at the top thanks to the 30-minute draw against Swerve on Dynamite. As a result, both men were granted the world title shot at Samoa Joe for a three-way on the Revolution PPV. Roderick Strong was replaced at #5 by Konosuke Takeshita. The Alpha earned a strong win over Chris Jericho. Strong has been inactive lately. It appears RODDY! is content to wait for his AEW International Championship bout at Revolution, and, frankly, that makes sense.

Women:

1. Deonna Purrazzo

2. Thunder Rosa

3. Hikaru Shida

4. Skye Blue

5. Mariah May

No movement for the women. Purrazzo already secured a world title shot at Toni Storm for Revolution. Julia Hart’s TBS Championship needs contenders.

Tag Team

1. Ricky Starks & Big Bill Morrissey

2. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

3. Top Flight

4. Private Party

5. FTR

Sting and Darby Allin won the titles from Starks and Bill, so those teams switched places in the rankings. Alex Reynolds and John Silver were bounced out from #2 after losing to the former champs. Claudio dropped out as well from #3 with Bryan Danielson as his partner, but he burst back in to #2 with Moxley. Mox and Claudio picked up wins over Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty plus Esfinge and Star Jr. Top Flight won their rematch with Private Party to become ranked for the first time this year. FTR rounds out the top 5 through the back door. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler rose despite not wrestling in standard tag team action since the last set of rankings. FTR replaced Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

Trios:

1. FTR & Daniel Garcia

2. Bullet Club Gold

3. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe

4. Blackpool Combat Club

5. Dark Order

FTR and Garcia sit at the top as the new #1 after defeating the Patriarchy. Bullet Club Gold and the Hardys and Briscoe dropped one spot each, and the Dark Order fell two spots. The BCC conquered CMLL on AEW turf to put a foot in the door of the rankings at #4. The House of Black were sent packing from #5.

