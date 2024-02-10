Bryan Danielson gets his opponent for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view

Bryan Danielson’s role as a full-time wrestler in AEW is coming to an end later this year, which makes me especially curious to see who he works with as he closes out this chapter of his pro wrestling career.

AEW’s next pay-per-view on the schedule is Revolution on March 3, which is set to take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Danielson is now officially booked on the card; he will challenge Eddie KIngston for the Continental Crown Championship. Tony Khan made it official a short while ago:

Sunday, 3/3/24#AEWRevolution PPV

Greensboro, NC



Continental Crown Championship

Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson



The Mad King issued the challenge tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:

Eddie Kingston vs @bryandanielson on ppv Sunday, March 3 at @AEW Revolution! pic.twitter.com/oDOy7WxZpN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2024

Danielson broke down in tears a couple months ago when Kingston eliminated him from the Continental Classic tournament. Since then, Bryan has doubled down on calling Eddie a bum and refuses to shake his hand. That’s why Eddie laid down the challenge for this match, with the added stipulation that Danielson has to shake his hand if he loses again.

Eddie Kingston throws down a CHALLENGE to Bryan Danielson for #AEWRevolution... with a unique stipulation!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/bVwKbyInUV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2024

Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Revolution:

• Sting & Darby Allin vs. TBA in Sting’s last match • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World championship • Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s World title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International championship • Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown championship

How do you feel about AEW booking this rematch between Kingston and Danielson, Cagesiders?