Here’s why AEW Collision is off the air next week

On tonight’s (Feb. 10) episode of Collision, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced there will be no episode of the show next weekend. AEW’s weekly Saturday night show is being preempted by TNT network’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend. It’s only a one week absence, as Collision will return the following Saturday night (Feb. 24) for a live show at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

When the NBA wreaked havoc on AEW’s TV schedule in the past, the company would often move its show to another night of the week, or in a worse time slot on the same night. That won’t be the case with Collision next week. The show is simply off the air for one week. However, TNT’s schedule does list next Friday’s (Feb. 16) episode of AEW Rampage with an early start time of 7 pm ET (and a replay at 11:30 pm ET), so keep your ears open for a potential announcement about that from AEW in the coming days.