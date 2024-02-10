Adam Copeland cuts a deal with Daniel Garcia over the TNT championship

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland is the number three ranked wrestler in the AEW men’s division. On tonight’s (Feb. 10) episode of Collision, Tony Schiavone indicated that Copeland’s ranking means he can pretty much challenge any men’s champion he wants, except for AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Tony then asked Adam the very obvious question of which champion he wants to fight. Copeland teased a match with AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston before focusing on the answer we all expected, TNT Champion Christian Cage.

Before anything was made official, Daniel Garcia interrupted Copeland and argued that he also deserves a shot at Cage, especially after he defeated The Patriarchy last week. Copeland heard him out, and they cut a deal to have a match over it next week (Feb. 14) on Dynamite. Tony Khan quickly made it official, so the winner of Copeland vs. Garcia will earn a TNT title shot.

Once the pleasantries were over, Copeland made it clear that he is going to kick Garcia’s ass next week:

I don’t know about you, but I’m not buying it for one second when Copeland says Garcia is trying to take food off his family’s table; Copeland has to be one of the wealthiest wrestlers in the world.

It’s also worth noting that the Rated R Superstar issued a warning to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson earlier in his promo. Will the douchebag EVPs respond by screwing him over next week, or is it just a tease of something planned down the road?

If that isn’t enough to get you to tune into next week’s Dynamite, then check out Timeless Toni Storm talking about warts on bumholes to hype up the premiere of her new film, Wet Ink.

Here’s the lineup for next week’s Dynamite on Valentine’s Day in Cedar Park, Texas:

Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia, winner earns a TNT title match

AEW EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson vs. Top Flight

Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

The premiere of Timeless Toni Storm’s new film “Wet Ink”

We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

How do you like the card, Cagesiders?