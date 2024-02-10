Chaos erupts when the best tag team in the world shows up to punch Jon Moxley in the face

The Blackpool Combat Club has been going at it with various CMLL luchadores over the last week, and that mini-feud continued on tonight’s (Feb. 10) episode of Collision.

This time it was Esfinge and Star Jr. representing CMLL in a tag team match against Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. As you might have guessed, the end result saw the AEW guys go over and get the win.

One question on my mind while watching the BCC vs. CMLL matches has been, what is Jon Moxley’s pay-per-view match going to be on March 3 at AEW Revolution? Well, we may have received the answer to that question in the post-match angle.

Moxley loves to fight, so after the match was over, he grabbed the mic and essentially challenged any tag team in the world to step up and fight the BCC.

Any tag team in the world? How about arguably the very best tag team in the world, FTR:

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler confronted BCC, only for Mox to pie-face Harwood. Dax responded by punching Moxley in the face, and a wild pull-apart brawl ensued.

Could it be FTR vs. Moxley and Castagnoli at Revolution? It sure looks like that’s on the table.

What did you think of FTR answering Moxley’s call, Cagesiders?