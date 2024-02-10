AEW Collision results, live blog (Feb. 10, 2024): Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Feb. 10) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. It will feature the company’s continuing build toward next month’s Revolution PPV.

That will include Orange Cassidy defending the International title against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii, and the latest battle in the Blackpool Combat Club/CMLL war when Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli take on Star. Jr. & Esfinge!

Plus, Adam Copeland speaks, Women’s title rivals Timless Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo will be in action when the champ takes on Queen Aminata while her PPV challenger wrestles Kiera Hogan, Brian Cage gets a handicap match to prove he’s better than HOOK... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR FEB. 10