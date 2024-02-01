Jon Moxley threatens to invade CMLL turf

It sounds like a turf war is brewing, and it just might include Jon Moxley taking a trip to Mexico City.

Shock waves reverberated throughout AEW when a motley crew of CMLL luchadores were provoked by Moxley. Mistico, Hechicero, Volador Jr., and Mascara Dorada jumped the barricade to serve a beatdown.

With no other members of the BCC to protect him, the Stars of CMLL aren't going to take Jon Moxley's disrespect lightly!



Moxley shared his thoughts backstage after the show. He sold his mental loopiness from the mugging by comparing it to a night in the drunk tank. As Moxley collected his thoughts, he teased a threat to invade CMLL turf. Mox also threw a jab at, “that show on that other channel, easy lazy American wrestlers.” Make of that what you will.

Moxley will have his chance to put hands on those ruffians in a sanctioned match when he joins forces with Blackpool Combat Club teammates Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli against Hechicero, Volador Jr., and Mascara Dorada next week on Dynamite.

In the meantime, eyes will be monitoring any potential disturbances on CMLL’s Friday night live show through their new subscription plans on YouTube. Mistico, Volador Jr., and Mascara Dorada are all on the card.



Arena México

️ Viernes 2 de febrero '24

8:30 p.m.



️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/2wVC34zYVr



Moxley better be careful though. He wouldn’t want to risk breaking the spacetime continuum as the CMLL luchadores compete on Rampage against Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Christopher Daniels, and Matt Sydal to air that same night.

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.” You have to love the idea of worlds colliding in professional wrestling. I’m not expecting action to be taken so swiftly in Mexico City, but the possibilities are fun to think about. Seeds have been planted for Forbidden Door stories, and it might even lead to Danielson fulfilling his desire to wrestle in Arena Mexico.

