Tony Khan’s ‘big announcement’ is coming when AEW needs it the most

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 31) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 818,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are down a little bit compared to last week’s 837K and 0.27, respectively.

After these numbers dropped last week, AEW booked a Dealer’s Choice gimmick for this week’s Dynamite that led to the return of RVD. There was also a match between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy, but it wasn’t enough to keep numbers from dipping again.

Next week’s Dynamite card looks like a big one: Sting & Darby Allin challenge Big Bill & Ricky Starks for the AEW world tag team titles, Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland is booked with the winner moving on to the world title match at Revolution, Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Blackpool Combat Club vs. three dudes from CMLL, and Tony Khan has a BIG ANNOUNCEMENT.

Khan’s announcement will surely be enough to get the numbers moving back up, especially as anticipation builds for the potential AEW signings of Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

