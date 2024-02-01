It sounds like Wardlow has a knee injury and ‘definitely is not fine’

Wardlow’s right knee buckled when he powerbombed Komander on last night’s (Jan. 31) episode of AEW Dynamite. The big man was visibly upset and limping around the ring during the post-match angle. However, after Dynamite went off the air, Wardlow posted an update on social media assuring everyone that his “knee is just fine.”

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer said they heard otherwise:

Alvarez: “Wardlow says he is fine. I have been told that it’s not fine.” Meltzer: “I was told that he was hurt.” Alvarez: “What I was told was he’s getting checked out tomorrow. They think it’s possibly a torn meniscus, but that he dodged a bullet and it wasn’t much worse, and he’ll probably be alright. But he definitely is not fine.”

It’s not clear yet how much time Wardlow might miss as a result of this knee injury. That he didn’t sound too concerned about it last night could be a sign that he won’t be out for long.

