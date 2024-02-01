AEW rolled into Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Feb. 2) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four total matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Top Flight defeated Private Party; Dante Martin pinned Marq Quen with a Full Nelson Slam. Private Party rejected Top Flight’s offer of a handshake after the match was over. Private Party was over with the live audience.

Ricky Starks & Big Bill beat John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

Willow Nightingale pinned Queen Aminata.

CMLL stars Hechicero, Mistico, Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada got the win against Daddy Magic, Matt Sydal, Christopher Daniels & Angelo Parker. The CMLL guys “worked their asses off” but the match “did not have a lot of heat” because “the crowd did not know the CMLL guys.”

