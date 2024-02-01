Don’t get too attached to the Bang Bang Scissor Gang

About two-thirds of the way through the Jan. 31 edition of Dynamite, AEW’s newest supergroup was out for an in-ring segment. It was the kind of scene that would usually be interrupted by whoever the principals are or are about to be feuding with, but no one cut off The Bang Bang Scissor Gang last night in New Orleans.

Tension was teased a couple times. First, it was when The Acclaimed brought Cardblade into the ring. But rather than getting upset, Bullet Club Gold just went and got Rock Hard Juice Board instead. Then, Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn didn’t seem thrilled when his son went to do his old D-X schtick, and Austin looked hurt when his dad led the crowd in a “SUCK IT” chant.

But then they all made up for a guns up scissor party.

So what was the point? In addition to just letting a popular act have some time with the crowd, I think it was to remind as many people as possible that they like this unlikely alliance of Daddy Ass, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Jay White, and Austin & Colten Gunn. That way, when the split comes — and the fact Ring of Honor Six-Man champs Bullet Club Gold are the top-ranked challengers for AEW Trios titleholders The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass the recently returned Rankings tells us it’s likely to happen soon, possibly as a title unification bout — we’ll feel it all the more.

Let us know if it worked for you, or if that’s even what you think is happening, in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

BCC’s Jon Moxley faces Jeff Hardy for the first time 1-on-1!

Dealer’s Choice! Could Hangman Page handle Swerve’s choice of Toa Liona?

Undisputed Kingdom’s Wardlow shows off his strength against Komander!

Sting & Darby Allin come face to face with the AEW Tag Champs!

ROH World TV Champ Kyle Fletcher looks to prove himself vs Chris Jericho!

Deonna Purrazzo puts her perfect record on the line against Taya Valkyrie!

High expectations! The Whole F’n Show RVD returns to face Swerve Strickland!

