Tony Khan’s next BIG ANNOUNCEMENT is coming our way next week

We haven’t had a big, or huge, or major announcement from AEW head honcho Tony Khan in a couple months. But for fans who’s been jonesing for one since we learned when tickets would go on sale for All In 2024... the wait is over!

During the opening match on the Jan. 31 Dynamite, this graphic was displayed in the corner of the screen:

No word yet on what the announcement will be, but you can probably guess what the immediate reaction was online. TK has been talking up how big this year will be for his promotion, and all signs point to both Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné being AEW-bound.

With regards to the former Sasha Banks, word is she’ll be wrestling for a U.S. company other than WWE by next month. We’ve also heard that AEW will hyped in advance, starting with a announcement.

Perhaps a “big” announcement?

We’ll find out next week on a Dynamite that will also feature Sting & Darby Allin challenging Big Bill & Ricky Starks for the AEW Tag titles.