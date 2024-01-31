RVD was only one of the surprises Hangman had for Swerve

Leading up to the main event of Jan. 31’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page’s “Dealer’s Choice”-booked match for Swerve Strickland, we got a few hints as to the identity of Strickland’s opponent. Those mostly came in the form of marijuana jokes, and built on Page’s “Whole F’n Show” reference while teasing the match on last weekend’s Collision.

So it wasn’t a huge shock when Rob Van Dam showed up in New Orleans, but it we popped for it nonetheless.

Hangman did have a surprise in store for Swerve and for us. Turns out “Dealer’s Choice” also allowed him to pick a stipulation, so he made this a hardcore match!

That led to some outside involvement (from Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage on Strickland’s behalf, who was then run off by ECW legacy HOOK), and lots of tables and chairs.

YOU WILL NOW BE SEATED AND SHOWN YOUR TABLE SIR#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cSVLeUxLJX — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 1, 2024

The Mogul himself picked up the win with a Swerve Stomp, but only after mocking Van Dam...

But Page, who earlier in the night survived Strickland’s chosen opponent Toa Liona, had one more trick up his sleeve. He came out to again remind Swerve that he has no intention of letting him become AEW World champion. When Strickland reminded the Anxious Millennial Cowboy he’s beaten him twice, Hangman reminded him that he had help in both those victories. That baited the Mogul into agreeing to a third match, which we quickly found out will be next Wednesday (Feb. 7) on Dynamite — and the winner gets a shot at World champ Samoa Joe at Revolution!

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland have one final message for each other before the Rankings get released later tonight!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/cWqqJDcSlx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 1, 2024

That big match joins what’s shaping up to be a huge episode in Phoenix, with Sting & Darby Allin challenging Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the AEW Tag titles, and a big announcement from Tony Khan.

Place your bets, and get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.