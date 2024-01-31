Here are the first set of AEW Rankings since 2022

A couple weeks back on Collision, Tony Khan announced that the AEW’s Rankings were on their way back.

Missing since August of 2022, the Rankings were part of the promotion’s initial “real sports” efforts. Over the course of their existence, they generally became something that had to be manipulated to match creative plans rather than something that drove the booking of AEW’s shows. As such, there wasn’t too much hand wringing when they went away.

Time will tell is version 2.0 of the Rankings can be more of an enhancement to storylines. The first edition, released tonight (Jan. 31) after Dynamite, mostly confirms what’s already been announced for the various title scenes. Plans are pretty clear, if not already confirmed, for the AEW World, International, Women’s World, and Tag titles at Mar. 3’s Revolution PPV. Most of the people we expect to be challenging for (or holding) those belts in Greensboro, North Carolina are all in the Top Five of their respective divisions:

Let us know what you think — of the Rankings in general and this latest edition — in the comments below.