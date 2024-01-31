Adam Copeland has a great take on Christian Cage... but then goes too far

AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have always been known to have sharp wrestling minds, and it figures the long-time friends and iconic tag team partners would have great insight into one another’s characters and performances.

So when Copeland was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently, we weren’t surprised to discover a great take on Christian — and the state of modern heels — from the former Edge.

Problem is, as he is wont to do, Cope goes too far.

“He does this so well because he wants to be one. Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing. “He’s fully committed to it. He’s a Bond villain and loving it. It’s fun to be involved with.”

NOTHING COOL ABOUT A CUT-OFF TURTLENECK?!?!? Are we even watching the same show, Adam?

Sigh... I guess every Archer has his Woodhouse to bear.

Check out the rest of Barrasso’s piece on Copeland here.