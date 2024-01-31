Jon Moxley likes Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

Jon Moxley ran into a pair of rising talents in Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty over the past few episodes of AEW television. Even though Mox earned a clean sweep over Shane Taylor Promotions, the Blackpool Combat Club member voiced his approval of their efforts.

This brief feud started two weeks ago when Moxley choked out Taylor in a match on Collision. Last week, Moxley took on Taylor’s teammate to defeat Moriarty via chokehold on Rampage. Moxley held out his hand out of respect after the match, but STP weren’t interested. They stomped Mox to set up a tag team showdown with Claudio Castagnoli. BCC handled business on Collision, and Moxley choked out Taylor once again for victory.

Backstage after the show, Moxley gave STP an endorsement for their heart, skills, and toughness. The BCC implied that the feud is over for now, but they’ll meet again if STP keeps at their craft for the long haul.

On the other side, Taylor explained going for the biggest and baddest competition out there to learn the hard lessons. Shane T doesn’t consider this story over. They will keep BCC in their target until the world views STP as the baddest around.

EXCLUSIVE: On #AEWCollision, @shane216taylor & @TheLeeMoriarty faced consequences for their previous actions against BCC's @JonMoxley. HOWEVER, they're not done. They have a point to prove. pic.twitter.com/lrZBuDU50O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024

This is a good example of using superstars to elevate fresher talent. Taylor and Moriarty received exposure of hanging tough against Moxley and Claudio. Mox added an endorsement, then STP delivered a solid promo to provide reasons for fans to connect with their journey. All in all, it leaves me wanting more of Taylor and Moriarty on an AEW screen. That experience is pretty much the mission statement of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Where do you stand on Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty?